Corey Conners posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the final round of the PLAYERS Championship

Corey Conners hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Corey Conners chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Conners hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt saving par. This put Conners at 2 under for the round.