  • Chesson Hadley shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Chesson Hadley makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Chesson Hadley drains 16-foot birdie putt at THE PLAYERS

    In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Chesson Hadley makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.