Chesson Hadley shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Chesson Hadley hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 63rd at 4 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Hadley hit an approach shot from 124 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

At the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Hadley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 4 over for the round.