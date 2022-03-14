Cameron Smith shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Cameron Smith hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 423-yard par-4 first, Smith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Smith at 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Smith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Smith's 96 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Smith had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 4 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Smith's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Smith got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Smith's 156 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Smith chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smith to 5 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 18th, Smith chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 6 under for the round.