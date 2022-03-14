Bubba Watson shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Bubba Watson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 68th at 7 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 324 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Watson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

Watson got a double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Watson to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 first, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 3 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 2 over for the round.

Watson got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watson to 2 over for the round.