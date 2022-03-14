  • Brice Garnett putts well in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Brice Garnett's tight tee shot and birdie on No. 17 at THE PLAYERS

    In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.