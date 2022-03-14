Brice Garnett putts well in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Brice Garnett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his day tied for 50th at even par; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Brice Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brice Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 first, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 2 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Garnett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Garnett's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.