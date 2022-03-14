Brian Harman shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Brian Harman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 63rd at 4 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Harman had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Harman chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 237-yard par-3 eighth green, Harman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harman at 3 over for the round.