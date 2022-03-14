-
-
Brian Harman shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 14, 2022
-
Highlights
Brian Harman holes out for eagle at THE PLAYERS
In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Brian Harman holes out from 101 yards to make eagle at the par-4 4th hole.
Brian Harman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 63rd at 4 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Harman had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Harman chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 237-yard par-3 eighth green, Harman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harman at 3 over for the round.
-
-