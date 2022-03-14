  • Brian Harman shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Brian Harman holes out from 101 yards to make eagle at the par-4 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Harman holes out for eagle at THE PLAYERS

