Brendan Steele shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Brendan Steele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 423-yard par-4 first, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to even for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Steele hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Steele chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Steele's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Steele had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Steele's tee shot went 125 yards to the fringe and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 18th, Steele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.