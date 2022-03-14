-
Brendan Steele shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 14, 2022
Highlights
Brendan Steele finds the green in two to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS
In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Brendan Steele makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Brendan Steele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.
At the 423-yard par-4 first, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.
On the 532-yard par-5 second, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to even for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 third, Steele hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Steele chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Steele's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Steele had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Steele's tee shot went 125 yards to the fringe and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 18th, Steele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
