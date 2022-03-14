Branden Grace shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Branden Grace hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Grace chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Grace's 90 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Grace hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to even for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Grace had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Grace chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.