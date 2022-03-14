-
-
Branden Grace shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 14, 2022
-
Highlights
Branden Grace chips in for eagle at THE PLAYERS
In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Branden Grace chips in from the greenside rough to make eagle at the par-5 2nd hole.
In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Branden Grace hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a 312 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Grace chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Grace's 90 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Grace hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
Grace got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to even for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Grace had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Grace chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
Grace got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.
-
-