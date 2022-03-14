Anirban Lahiri putts well in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Anirban Lahiri hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lahiri finished his day in 2nd at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Anirban Lahiri's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 70 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Lahiri's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.