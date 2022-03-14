Alex Noren shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Alex Noren hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

At the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.