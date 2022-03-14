  • Adam Long shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Adam Long makes birdie on the par-4 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Long goes right at the flag to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Adam Long makes birdie on the par-4 4th hole.