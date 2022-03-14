-
-
Adam Long shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 14, 2022
-
Highlights
Adam Long goes right at the flag to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS
In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Adam Long makes birdie on the par-4 4th hole.
Adam Long hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 46th at 1 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a 244 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Long chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 14th, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to even for the round.
On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Long's tee shot went 129 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Long had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to even-par for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 first, Long reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Long at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Long's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
-
-