Adam Long shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Adam Long hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 46th at 1 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 244 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Long chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 14th, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to even for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Long's tee shot went 129 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Long had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 first, Long reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Long at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Long's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.