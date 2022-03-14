Adam Hadwin shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hadwin's 82 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hadwin had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 6 under for the round.

Hadwin his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadwin to 5 under for the round.