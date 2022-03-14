  • Abraham Ancer finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Abraham Ancer throws a dart to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.