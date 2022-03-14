Abraham Ancer finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Abraham Ancer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Ancer's 103 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

Ancer got a double bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ancer to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Ancer chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Ancer hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.