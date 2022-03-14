Aaron Wise shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Aaron Wise hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 50th at even par; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 315 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Wise chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Wise chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Wise had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wise to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Wise hit his 115 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Wise had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Wise chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.