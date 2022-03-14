Will Zalatoris comes back from a rocky start in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Will Zalatoris hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Will Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Will Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Zalatoris's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Zalatoris hit an approach shot from 208 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Zalatoris had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.