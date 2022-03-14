Viktor Hovland shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Viktor Hovland hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 13th green, Hovland suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hovland at 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Hovland hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hovland at 1 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 18th, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hovland to even for the round.