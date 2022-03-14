  • Viktor Hovland shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Viktor Hovland makes ace on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland's exciting hole-in-one on No. 8 at THE PLAYERS

    In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Viktor Hovland makes ace on the par-3 8th hole.