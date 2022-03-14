Tyrrell Hatton shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Tyrrell Hatton hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to even for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Hatton hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Hatton's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hatton had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.