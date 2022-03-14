-
Troy Merritt comes back from a rocky start in round three of the PLAYERS Championship
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Eagles for Impact
Eagles for Impact | Round 2 | THE PLAYERS
For every eagle made during THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Morgan Stanley will donate $5,000 to First Tee in support of the organization through the Eagles for Impact program. With 24 eagles made through two rounds, Morgan Stanley will donate $120,000 to the First Tee.
Troy Merritt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Merritt finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Troy Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Troy Merritt to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Merritt hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Merritt had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
At the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to even for the round.
