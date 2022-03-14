  • Tommy Fleetwood shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Tommy Fleetwood makes up-and-down birdie from the sand at THE PLAYERS

    In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.