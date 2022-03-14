Tommy Fleetwood shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Tommy Fleetwood hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to even for the round.