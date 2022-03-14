Tom Hoge finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Tom Hoge hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under with Cameron Smith; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; and Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

At the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to even for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

Hoge missed the green on his first shot on the 137-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.