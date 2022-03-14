Taylor Pendrith putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the PLAYERS Championship

Taylor Pendrith hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pendrith finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Taylor Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor Pendrith to 2 over for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Pendrith hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Pendrith hit his 127 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pendrith to even for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 2 over for the round.