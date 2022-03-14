Sungjae Im putts well in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Sungjae Im hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Sungjae Im chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Im's tee shot went 167 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Im had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.