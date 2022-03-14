Shane Lowry shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Shane Lowry hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Lowry chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lowry's 180 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Lowry chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 2 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 first, Lowry reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Lowry at 3 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Lowry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 5 under for the round.