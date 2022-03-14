Sergio Garcia shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Sergio Garcia hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 42-foot putt for eagle. This put Garcia at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Garcia had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Garcia's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 84 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.