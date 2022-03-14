Sepp Straka putts well in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Sepp Straka hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Sepp Straka got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sepp Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Straka hit a tee shot 123 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Straka hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 under for the round.