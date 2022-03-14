  • Sepp Straka putts well in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Sepp Straka makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Sepp Straka's near ace leads to birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Sepp Straka makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.