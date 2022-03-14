Strong putting brings Sebastián Muñoz a 7-under 65 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Sebastián Muñoz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Muñoz finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, and Sam Burns; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Sebastián Muñoz hit his 113 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Muñoz had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 6 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 7 under for the round.