Seamus Power putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the PLAYERS Championship

Seamus Power hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his day tied for 44th at 1 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Seamus Power chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Power had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Power to 1 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.