Scottie Scheffler putts well in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Scottie Scheffler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Scottie Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scheffler had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

Scheffler tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 3 under for the round.