Strong putting brings Scott Stallings a 7-under 65 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Scott Stallings hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Scott Stallings had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Stallings's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Stallings hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stallings chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stallings to 7 under for the round.