  • Sam Ryder shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Sam Ryder makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Ryder jars 16-footer for birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Sam Ryder makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.