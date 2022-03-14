Sam Ryder shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Sam Ryder hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Ryder got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.