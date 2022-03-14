Sam Burns putts well in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Sam Burns hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, and Sebastián Muñoz; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 second, Sam Burns hit his 89 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Burns's 172 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Burns chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.