Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Russell Knox in the third round at the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Russell Knox hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Knox finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Russell Knox chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Knox hit his 127 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Knox chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.