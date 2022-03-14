Russell Henley shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Russell Henley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Henley had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Henley hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Henley hit an approach shot from 75 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 181-yard par-3 13th, Henley missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henley to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henley to even-par for the round.