Rory McIlroy shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 first, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, McIlroy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McIlroy to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McIlroy's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, McIlroy had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.