-
-
Rory McIlroy shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 14, 2022
-
Highlights
Rory McIlroy chips in for birdie at THE PLAYERS
In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Rory McIlroy chips in from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 6th hole.
In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.
After a 306 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
McIlroy got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 first, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.
On the 532-yard par-5 second, McIlroy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McIlroy to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, McIlroy's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, McIlroy had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
-
-