  • Rory McIlroy shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Rory McIlroy chips in from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy chips in for birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Rory McIlroy chips in from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 6th hole.