Strong putting brings Peter Malnati an even-par round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Peter Malnati hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 54th at 1 over; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Peter Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 14th, Malnati reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Malnati at 2 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Malnati had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Malnati to 1 under for the round.