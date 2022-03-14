Paul Casey shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Paul Casey hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Doug Ghim, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Casey chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Casey had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Casey's tee shot went 174 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Casey hit his tee at the green on the 137-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.