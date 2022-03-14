Patton Kizzire shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Kizzire's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 81 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Kizzire had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Kizzire hit his 250 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kizzire to 5 under for the round.

After a 216 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Kizzire's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.