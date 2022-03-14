Patrick Reed putts well in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Patrick Reed hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reed finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Patrick Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Reed chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

Reed hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Reed's 101 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.