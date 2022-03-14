Pat Perez shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Pat Perez hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 54th at 1 over; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Perez chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Perez's 158 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Perez hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 14th, Perez chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Perez his second shot was a drop and his approach went 74 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.