Nick Watney shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Nick Watney hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 69th at 5 over; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to even for the round.

At the 369-yard par-4 12th, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

Watney hit his tee shot 294 yards to the native area on the 423-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Watney hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, Watney had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Watney's tee shot went 212 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.