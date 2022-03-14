Michael Thompson shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Michael Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Thompson got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 14th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Thompson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Thompson hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Thompson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 2 over for the round.