Max Homa shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Max Homa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Homa's 164 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

Homa got a double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Homa to even-par for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Homa had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Homa's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.