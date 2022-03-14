Maverick McNealy shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

At the 532-yard par-5 second, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McNealy's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.