Lucas Herbert shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Lucas Herbert hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Herbert finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Herbert chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

Herbert got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 2 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Herbert's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.