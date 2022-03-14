Louis Oosthuizen putts well in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Louis Oosthuizen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Louis Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oosthuizen to even for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Oosthuizen's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Oosthuizen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Oosthuizen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.