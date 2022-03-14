Lee Hodges shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Lee Hodges hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 69th at 5 over; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Hodges got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hodges to 1 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 first, Hodges got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hodges to 3 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Hodges's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.