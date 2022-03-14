  • Lee Hodges shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Lee Hodges makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Lee Hodges holes 15-footer for birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Lee Hodges makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.