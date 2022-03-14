Kramer Hickok putts well in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hickok finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Kramer Hickok had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kramer Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hickok's 99 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hickok had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Hickok's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.