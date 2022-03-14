Kevin Streelman putts himself to a 6-under 66 in third round of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Kevin Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Streelman's 159 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Streelman hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 6 under for the round.