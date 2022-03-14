Kevin Kisner putts well in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kevin Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kisner hit an approach shot from 74 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Kisner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 3 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.