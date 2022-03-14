Keith Mitchell shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Mitchell at even-par for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Mitchell's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 10th, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 15th, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Mitchell hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Mitchell to 2 over for the round.